Earnings : What to expect Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG)

Phoenix New Media Limited is expected* to report earnings on 08/16/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.01.

Phoenix New Media last released its quarterly earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The information services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company earned $34.51 million during the quarter. Phoenix New Media has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.87 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.6. Phoenix New Media has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 16th, 2021. Phoenix New Media will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, August 16th at 9:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 646-254-3697 with passcode “7091964”.

Phoenix New Media does not currently pay a dividend. Phoenix New Media does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Phoenix New Media insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 10.90% of the stock of Phoenix New Media is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 8.52% of the stock of Phoenix New Media is held by institutions.

The P/E ratio of Phoenix New Media is 1.61, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.61. The P/E ratio of Phoenix New Media is 1.61, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 27.60. Phoenix New Media has a P/B Ratio of 0.40. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

