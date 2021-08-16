Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Earnings results for Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Porch Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/16/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.23.

Porch Group last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 16th, 2021. The reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $26.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.99 million. Porch Group has generated ($1.90) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Porch Group are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.61) to ($0.54) per share. Porch Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 16th, 2021. Porch Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, August 16th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 669-900-6833 with passcode “82481756169#”.

Analyst Opinion on Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Porch Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $25.17, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 37.00%. The high price target for PRCH is $28.00 and the low price target for PRCH is $20.00. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Porch Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 6 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $25.17, Porch Group has a forecasted upside of 37.0% from its current price of $18.37. Porch Group has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Porch Group does not currently pay a dividend. Porch Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH)

In the past three months, Porch Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $29,235.00 in company stock. 19.20% of the stock of Porch Group is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 54.54% of the stock of Porch Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH



Earnings for Porch Group are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.61) to ($0.54) per share. The P/E ratio of Porch Group is -9.67, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Porch Group has a P/B Ratio of 14.02. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

