Earnings Scorecard & Analyst Reports for PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR)

Earnings results for PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR)

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/16/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

PyroGenesis Canada last released its quarterly earnings results on May 17th, 2021. The reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company earned $4.95 million during the quarter. PyroGenesis Canada has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. PyroGenesis Canada has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR)

Dividend Strength: PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR)

PyroGenesis Canada does not currently pay a dividend. PyroGenesis Canada does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR)

In the past three months, PyroGenesis Canada insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.33% of the stock of PyroGenesis Canada is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR



