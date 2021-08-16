Reports First Quarter 2020 Results Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC)

Earnings results for Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC)

Quest Resource Holding Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/16/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.08.

Quest Resource last released its quarterly earnings results on May 17th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.07 million. Quest Resource has generated $0.05 earnings per share over the last year ($0.13 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.8. Earnings for Quest Resource are expected to grow by 77.78% in the coming year, from $0.09 to $0.16 per share. Quest Resource has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 16th, 2021. Quest Resource will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, August 16th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “9502783”.

Analyst Opinion on Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Quest Resource in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 11.02%. The high price target for QRHC is $7.50 and the low price target for QRHC is $6.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Quest Resource has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company's average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. Quest Resource has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC)

Quest Resource does not currently pay a dividend. Quest Resource does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC)

In the past three months, Quest Resource insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $146,386.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. 21.91% of the stock of Quest Resource is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 35.39% of the stock of Quest Resource is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC



The P/E ratio of Quest Resource is 46.77, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.61. The P/E ratio of Quest Resource is 46.77, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 46.82. Quest Resource has a PEG Ratio of 4.10. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Quest Resource has a P/B Ratio of 1.38. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

