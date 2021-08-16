Will earnings report, end it’s winning streak? Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR)

Earnings results for Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR)

Rekor Systems, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/16/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.11. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.16.

Rekor Systems last posted its earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The company earned $4.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 million. Rekor Systems has generated ($0.63) earnings per share over the last year. Rekor Systems has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 16th, 2021. Rekor Systems will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, August 16th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 919-882-2331 with passcode “42014”.

Analyst Opinion on Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Rekor Systems in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $21.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 222.22%. The high price target for REKR is $26.00 and the low price target for REKR is $17.50. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Rekor Systems has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $21.75, Rekor Systems has a forecasted upside of 222.2% from its current price of $6.75. Rekor Systems has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR)

Rekor Systems does not currently pay a dividend. Rekor Systems does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR)

In the past three months, Rekor Systems insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 23.60% of the stock of Rekor Systems is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 29.84% of the stock of Rekor Systems is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR



The P/E ratio of Rekor Systems is -10.71, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Rekor Systems is -10.71, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Rekor Systems has a P/B Ratio of 8.88. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

