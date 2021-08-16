ACHIEVE LIFE SCIENCES (NASDAQ:ACHV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Achieve Life Sciences last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 10th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.30. Achieve Life Sciences has generated ($5.42) earnings per share over the last year (($5.08) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Achieve Life Sciences are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($4.87) to ($3.43) per share. Achieve Life Sciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ACHIEVE LIFE SCIENCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ACHV)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Achieve Life Sciences in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Achieve Life Sciences stock.

NAVIOS MARITIME ACQUISITION (NYSE:NNA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NNA)

Navios Maritime Acquisition last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 19th, 2021. The shipping company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.07. The firm earned $66.74 million during the quarter. Navios Maritime Acquisition has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($1.08 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.0. Navios Maritime Acquisition has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN NAVIOS MARITIME ACQUISITION? (NYSE:NNA)

IS SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SHG)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Shinhan Financial Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Shinhan Financial Group stock.

PFSWEB (NASDAQ:PFSW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PFSW)

PFSweb last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 7th, 2021. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.09. The company earned $77.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.80 million. PFSweb has generated ($0.15) earnings per share over the last year (($0.37) diluted earnings per share).

IS PFSWEB A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PFSW)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for PFSweb in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” PFSweb stock.

