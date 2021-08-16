Wall street estimates Earnings report Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT)

Earnings results for Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT)

Riot Blockchain, Inc is estimated to report earnings on 08/16/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.31.

Riot Blockchain last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 16th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The company earned $23.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.30 million. Riot Blockchain has generated $0.27 earnings per share over the last year (($0.10) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Riot Blockchain are expected to grow by 109.21% in the coming year, from $0.76 to $1.59 per share. Riot Blockchain has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Riot Blockchain in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $44.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 23.57%. The high price target for RIOT is $49.00 and the low price target for RIOT is $40.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Riot Blockchain has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company's average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts' consensus price target of $44.25, Riot Blockchain has a forecasted upside of 23.6% from its current price of $35.81.

Dividend Strength: Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT)

Riot Blockchain does not currently pay a dividend. Riot Blockchain does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT)

In the past three months, Riot Blockchain insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,563,500.00 in company stock. Only 3.50% of the stock of Riot Blockchain is held by insiders. Only 22.80% of the stock of Riot Blockchain is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT



Earnings for Riot Blockchain are expected to grow by 109.21% in the coming year, from $0.76 to $1.59 per share. The P/E ratio of Riot Blockchain is -358.10, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Riot Blockchain is -358.10, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Riot Blockchain has a P/B Ratio of 8.73. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

