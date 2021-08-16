Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Roblox (NYSE:RBLX)

Earnings results for Roblox (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/16/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.27.

Roblox last issued its earnings results on May 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.59. The company earned $387 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.90 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 139.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Roblox has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Roblox are expected to grow by 14.46% in the coming year, from $0.83 to $0.95 per share. Roblox has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 16th, 2021. Roblox will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 17th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Roblox (NYSE:RBLX)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Roblox in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $84.63, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.79%. The high price target for RBLX is $103.00 and the low price target for RBLX is $75.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Roblox (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox does not currently pay a dividend. Roblox does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Roblox (NYSE:RBLX)

In the past three months, Roblox insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $62,047,378.00 in company stock. Only 33.24% of the stock of Roblox is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX



Earnings for Roblox are expected to grow by 14.46% in the coming year, from $0.83 to $0.95 per share.

