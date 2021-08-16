Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO)

Earnings results for Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO)

Romeo Power, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/16/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.15.

Romeo Power last issued its earnings results on May 13th, 2021. The reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. The business earned $1.05 million during the quarter. Romeo Power has generated ($0.54) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Romeo Power are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.67) to ($0.69) per share. Romeo Power has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 16th, 2021. Romeo Power will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, August 16th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Romeo Power in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.68, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 77.70%. The high price target for RMO is $18.00 and the low price target for RMO is $6.70. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO)

Romeo Power does not currently pay a dividend. Romeo Power does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO)

In the past three months, Romeo Power insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $15,849,015.00 in company stock. 18.60% of the stock of Romeo Power is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 18.75% of the stock of Romeo Power is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO



Earnings for Romeo Power are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.67) to ($0.69) per share. The P/E ratio of Romeo Power is -12.17, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Romeo Power has a P/B Ratio of 4.27. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

