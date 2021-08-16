Buy, Sell or Hold? before and after EPS results San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

Earnings results for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust is estimated to report earnings on 08/16/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.01.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust last released its earnings results on May 17th, 2021. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.21 million for the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.2. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 20.02%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

In the past three months, San Juan Basin Royalty Trust insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 14.56% of the stock of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust is held by institutions.

The P/E ratio of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust is 46.18, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.61. The P/E ratio of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust is 46.18, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 22.00. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a P/B Ratio of 46.09. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

