Earnings Scorecard & Analyst Reports for Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI)

Earnings results for Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI)

Sanara MedTech Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/16/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.18.

Sanara MedTech last released its earnings data on May 17th, 2021. The reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The company earned $5.01 million during the quarter. Sanara MedTech has generated ($0.76) earnings per share over the last year (($0.57) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Sanara MedTech are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.61) to ($0.11) per share. Sanara MedTech has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 16th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sanara MedTech in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $45.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 25.00%. The high price target for SMTI is $45.00 and the low price target for SMTI is $45.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI)

Sanara MedTech does not currently pay a dividend. Sanara MedTech does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI)

In the past three months, Sanara MedTech insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 78.40% of the stock of Sanara MedTech is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 7.29% of the stock of Sanara MedTech is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI



Earnings for Sanara MedTech are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.61) to ($0.11) per share. The P/E ratio of Sanara MedTech is -63.16, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Sanara MedTech has a P/B Ratio of 38.71. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

