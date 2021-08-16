Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for Sasol (NYSE:SSL)

Earnings results for Sasol (NYSE:SSL)

Sasol Ltd. is estimated to report earnings on 08/16/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

Analyst Opinion on Sasol (NYSE:SSL)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sasol in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Sasol (NYSE:SSL)

Sasol does not currently pay a dividend. Sasol does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Sasol (NYSE:SSL)

In the past three months, Sasol insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of Sasol is held by insiders. Only 1.50% of the stock of Sasol is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Sasol (NYSE:SSL



Earnings for Sasol are expected to grow by 81.54% in the coming year, from $1.95 to $3.54 per share. The P/E ratio of Sasol is 17.78, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 17.89. The P/E ratio of Sasol is 17.78, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 13.66. Sasol has a PEG Ratio of 0.15. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Sasol has a P/B Ratio of 0.90. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here