Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB)

Earnings results for ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB)

ScION Tech Growth II is estimated to report earnings on 08/16/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

ScION Tech Growth II last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 17th, 2021. The reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. ScION Tech Growth II has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. ScION Tech Growth II has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB)

Dividend Strength: ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB)

ScION Tech Growth II does not currently pay a dividend. ScION Tech Growth II does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB)

In the past three months, ScION Tech Growth II insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.15% of the stock of ScION Tech Growth II is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB



