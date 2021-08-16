may delivered a positive earnings surprise SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX)

Earnings results for SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX)

SCYNEXIS, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/16/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.58. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.64.

SCYNEXIS last released its earnings results on May 19th, 2021. The reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.41. The firm earned $12.05 million during the quarter. SCYNEXIS has generated ($4.71) earnings per share over the last year (($5.07) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for SCYNEXIS are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.25) to ($1.59) per share. SCYNEXIS has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for SCYNEXIS in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $26.40, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 321.73%. The high price target for SCYX is $35.00 and the low price target for SCYX is $20.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

SCYNEXIS has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $26.40, SCYNEXIS has a forecasted upside of 321.7% from its current price of $6.26. SCYNEXIS has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX)

SCYNEXIS does not currently pay a dividend. SCYNEXIS does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX)

In the past three months, SCYNEXIS insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.06% of the stock of SCYNEXIS is held by insiders. 40.91% of the stock of SCYNEXIS is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX



Earnings for SCYNEXIS are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.25) to ($1.59) per share. The P/E ratio of SCYNEXIS is -1.23, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of SCYNEXIS is -1.23, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. SCYNEXIS has a P/B Ratio of 5.40. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

