Must-See Earnings Estimates for: Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR)

Earnings results for Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR)

Sema4 Holdings Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 08/16/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR)

Dividend Strength: Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR)

Sema4 does not currently pay a dividend. Sema4 does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR)

In the past three months, Sema4 insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 44.88% of the stock of Sema4 is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR



Sema4 has a P/B Ratio of 127.56. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

