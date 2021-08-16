numbers crunched for you before earnings results Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG)

Earnings results for Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG)

Skylight Health Group Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/16/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Skylight Health Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 133.58%. The high price target for SLHG is $8.00 and the low price target for SLHG is $8.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG)

Skylight Health Group does not currently pay a dividend. Skylight Health Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG)

In the past three months, Skylight Health Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

