Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth for Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS)

Earnings results for Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS)

Stratus Properties Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/16/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.82.

Stratus Properties last issued its earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.52 million for the quarter. Stratus Properties has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($1.58) diluted earnings per share). Stratus Properties has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 16th, 2021. Stratus Properties will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, August 16th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10158939”.

Analyst Opinion on Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS)

Dividend Strength: Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS)

Stratus Properties does not currently pay a dividend. Stratus Properties does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS)

In the past three months, Stratus Properties insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.70% of the stock of Stratus Properties is held by insiders. 56.29% of the stock of Stratus Properties is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS



The P/E ratio of Stratus Properties is -18.45, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Stratus Properties is -18.45, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Stratus Properties has a P/B Ratio of 2.18. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

