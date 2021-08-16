Should you short it before the Earnings result? : Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL)

Earnings results for Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL)

Sunlight Financial Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/16/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.06.

Analyst Opinion on Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sunlight Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 88.44%. The high price target for SUNL is $15.00 and the low price target for SUNL is $15.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Sunlight Financial has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $15.00, Sunlight Financial has a forecasted upside of 88.4% from its current price of $7.96. Sunlight Financial has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL)

Sunlight Financial does not currently pay a dividend. Sunlight Financial does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL)

In the past three months, Sunlight Financial insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 76.66% of the stock of Sunlight Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL



Earnings for Sunlight Financial are expected to grow by 32.14% in the coming year, from $0.28 to $0.37 per share. Sunlight Financial has a P/B Ratio of 61.23. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

