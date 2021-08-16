Must-See Earnings Estimates SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH)

Earnings results for SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH)

SWK Holdings Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 08/16/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.33. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.31.

SWK last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 16th, 2021. The reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The business earned $9.37 million during the quarter. SWK has generated $1.63 earnings per share over the last year ($1.03 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.7. Earnings for SWK are expected to grow by 17.53% in the coming year, from $1.54 to $1.81 per share. SWK has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for SWK in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $23.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 33.72%. The high price target for SWKH is $23.00 and the low price target for SWKH is $23.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH)

SWK does not currently pay a dividend. SWK does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH)

In the past three months, SWK insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.70% of the stock of SWK is held by insiders. 89.09% of the stock of SWK is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH



Earnings for SWK are expected to grow by 17.53% in the coming year, from $1.54 to $1.81 per share. The P/E ratio of SWK is 16.70, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.61. The P/E ratio of SWK is 16.70, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.11. SWK has a PEG Ratio of 1.11. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. SWK has a P/B Ratio of 0.91. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

