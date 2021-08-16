Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth for Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Earnings results for Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/16/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.81.

Taysha Gene Therapies last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.33. Taysha Gene Therapies has generated ($3.40) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Taysha Gene Therapies are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($3.33) to ($3.67) per share. Taysha Gene Therapies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 16th, 2021. Taysha Gene Therapies will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, August 16th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Taysha Gene Therapies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $45.19, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 160.02%. The high price target for TSHA is $67.50 and the low price target for TSHA is $31.00. There are currently 13 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Taysha Gene Therapies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 13 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $45.19, Taysha Gene Therapies has a forecasted upside of 160.0% from its current price of $17.38. Taysha Gene Therapies has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies does not currently pay a dividend. Taysha Gene Therapies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA)

In the past three months, Taysha Gene Therapies insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $26,150.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. 41.80% of the stock of Taysha Gene Therapies is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 44.89% of the stock of Taysha Gene Therapies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA



Earnings for Taysha Gene Therapies are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($3.33) to ($3.67) per share. The P/E ratio of Taysha Gene Therapies is -5.11, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Taysha Gene Therapies is -5.11, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Taysha Gene Therapies has a P/B Ratio of 2.61. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

