Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Telos (NASDAQ:TLS)

Earnings results for Telos (NASDAQ:TLS)

Telos Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/16/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.02.

Analyst Opinion on Telos (NASDAQ:TLS)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Telos in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $41.57, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 60.32%. The high price target for TLS is $50.00 and the low price target for TLS is $29.00. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Telos has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 7 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $41.57, Telos has a forecasted upside of 60.3% from its current price of $25.93. Telos has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Telos (NASDAQ:TLS)

Telos does not currently pay a dividend. Telos does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Telos (NASDAQ:TLS)

In the past three months, Telos insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $20,457,567.00 in company stock. 21.30% of the stock of Telos is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 34.53% of the stock of Telos is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Telos (NASDAQ:TLS



Earnings for Telos are expected to grow by 125.00% in the coming year, from $0.32 to $0.72 per share. The P/E ratio of Telos is 648.25, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 17.89. The P/E ratio of Telos is 648.25, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 40.47. Telos has a P/B Ratio of 12.71. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

