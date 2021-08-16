DIGITAL ALLY (NASDAQ:DGLY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DGLY)

Digital Ally last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 16th, 2021. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.54 million for the quarter. Digital Ally has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.47 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.0. Digital Ally has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

DIGITAL BRANDS GROUP (NASDAQ:DBGI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DBGI)

Digital Brands Group last released its earnings results on June 28th, 2021. The reported ($4.55) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter. Digital Brands Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Digital Brands Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

MEDALIST DIVERSIFIED REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MDRR)

Medalist Diversified REIT last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Medalist Diversified REIT has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($1.47) diluted earnings per share). Medalist Diversified REIT has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, November 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

VASTA PLATFORM (NASDAQ:VSTA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VSTA)

Vasta Platform last issued its earnings results on May 14th, 2021. The reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $51.38 million for the quarter. Vasta Platform has generated ($0.11) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Vasta Platform are expected to grow by 51.61% in the coming year, from $0.31 to $0.47 per share.

IS VASTA PLATFORM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VSTA)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Vasta Platform in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Vasta Platform stock.

Vasta Platform