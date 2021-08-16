Reports First Quarter 2020 Results uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL)

Earnings results for uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL)

uCloudlink Group Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/16/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.31. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.73.

uCloudlink Group last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 26th, 2021. The reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. The business earned $17.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 million. uCloudlink Group has generated ($2.68) earnings per share over the last year (($3.05) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for uCloudlink Group are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.90) to ($0.55) per share. uCloudlink Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL)

Dividend Strength: uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL)

uCloudlink Group does not currently pay a dividend. uCloudlink Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL)

In the past three months, uCloudlink Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.14% of the stock of uCloudlink Group is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL



uCloudlink Group has a P/B Ratio of 3.09. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

