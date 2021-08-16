Confused? Buy or Sell in volatile market – Analyst report UWM (NYSE:UWMC)

Earnings results for UWM (NYSE:UWMC)

UWM Holdings Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/16/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.1.

UWM last announced its earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.30. The firm earned $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. UWM has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for UWM are expected to grow by 8.64% in the coming year, from $0.81 to $0.88 per share. UWM has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 16th, 2021. UWM will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, August 16th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on UWM (NYSE:UWMC)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for UWM in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.39, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 19.45%. The high price target for UWMC is $12.00 and the low price target for UWMC is $8.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

UWM has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $9.39, UWM has a forecasted upside of 19.5% from its current price of $7.86. UWM has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: UWM (NYSE:UWMC)

UWM is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.37%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. UWM does not have a long track record of dividend growth. Based on earnings estimates, UWM will have a dividend payout ratio of 45.45% next year. This indicates that UWM will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: UWM (NYSE:UWMC)

In the past three months, UWM insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $227,500.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 24.07% of the stock of UWM is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of UWM (NYSE:UWMC



Earnings for UWM are expected to grow by 8.64% in the coming year, from $0.81 to $0.88 per share. UWM has a P/B Ratio of 20.68. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

