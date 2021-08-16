thoughts on these estimates, before EPS results? Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT)

Earnings results for Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT)

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 08/16/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.14.

Vascular Biogenics last issued its earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The business earned $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Vascular Biogenics has generated ($0.55) earnings per share over the last year (($0.53) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Vascular Biogenics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.43) to ($0.44) per share. Vascular Biogenics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 16th, 2021. Vascular Biogenics will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, August 16th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Vascular Biogenics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 155.56%. The high price target for VBLT is $7.00 and the low price target for VBLT is $4.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Vascular Biogenics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $5.75, Vascular Biogenics has a forecasted upside of 155.6% from its current price of $2.25. Vascular Biogenics has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT)

Vascular Biogenics does not currently pay a dividend. Vascular Biogenics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT)

In the past three months, Vascular Biogenics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.11% of the stock of Vascular Biogenics is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT



Earnings for Vascular Biogenics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.43) to ($0.44) per share. The P/E ratio of Vascular Biogenics is -4.25, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Vascular Biogenics is -4.25, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Vascular Biogenics has a P/B Ratio of 3.52. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

