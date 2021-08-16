Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth for Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB)

Earnings results for Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB)

Verb Technology Company, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/16/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.11.

Verb Technology last announced its earnings results on May 13th, 2021. The reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter. Verb Technology has generated ($0.80) earnings per share over the last year (($0.74) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Verb Technology are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.32) to ($0.24) per share. Verb Technology has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 16th, 2021. Verb Technology will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, August 16th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “10159398”.

Analyst Opinion on Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Verb Technology in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 104.08%. The high price target for VERB is $4.00 and the low price target for VERB is $4.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Verb Technology has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $4.00, Verb Technology has a forecasted upside of 104.1% from its current price of $1.96. Verb Technology has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB)

Verb Technology does not currently pay a dividend. Verb Technology does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB)

In the past three months, Verb Technology insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 11.40% of the stock of Verb Technology is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 6.29% of the stock of Verb Technology is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB



Earnings for Verb Technology are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.32) to ($0.24) per share. The P/E ratio of Verb Technology is -2.65, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Verb Technology is -2.65, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Verb Technology has a P/B Ratio of 8.91. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here