Earnings and Growth Analysis : Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET)

Earnings results for Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/16/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.33.

Analyst Opinion on Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Vermilion Energy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 58.67%. The high price target for VET is $12.50 and the low price target for VET is $9.50. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Vermilion Energy has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.10, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.25, Vermilion Energy has a forecasted upside of 58.7% from its current price of $7.09. Vermilion Energy has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy does not currently pay a dividend. Vermilion Energy does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET)

In the past three months, Vermilion Energy insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 16.95% of the stock of Vermilion Energy is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET



Earnings for Vermilion Energy are expected to decrease by -64.65% in the coming year, from $3.14 to $1.11 per share. The P/E ratio of Vermilion Energy is 4.70, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.61. The P/E ratio of Vermilion Energy is 4.70, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 22.00. Vermilion Energy has a P/B Ratio of 1.63. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here