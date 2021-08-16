Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI)

Earnings results for Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI)

Vine Energy Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/16/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.08.

Vine Energy last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 17th, 2021. The reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.46. The company earned $160.63 million during the quarter. Vine Energy has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Vine Energy are expected to decrease by -4.00% in the coming year, from $0.50 to $0.48 per share. Vine Energy has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 16th, 2021. Vine Energy will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, August 16th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Vine Energy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.79, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 20.42%. The high price target for VEI is $23.00 and the low price target for VEI is $14.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI)

Vine Energy does not currently pay a dividend. Vine Energy does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI)

In the past three months, Vine Energy insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI



