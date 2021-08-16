CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING (NYSE:CSU) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CSU)

Capital Senior Living last released its earnings results on August 12th, 2021. The reported $23.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.18) by $28.67. Capital Senior Living has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($72.65) diluted earnings per share). Capital Senior Living has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CSU)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Capital Senior Living in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Capital Senior Living stock.

Capital Senior Living

CYPRESS ENVIRONMENTAL PARTNERS (NYSE:CELP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CELP)

Cypress Environmental Partners last posted its earnings data on May 14th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.95 million for the quarter. Cypress Environmental Partners has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.61) diluted earnings per share).

HUMANIGEN (NASDAQ:HGEN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HGEN)

Humanigen last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 12th, 2021. The reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.34. Humanigen has generated ($2.42) earnings per share over the last year (($3.79) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Humanigen are expected to grow by 84.81% in the coming year, from $2.37 to $4.38 per share. Humanigen has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HUMANIGEN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HGEN)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Humanigen in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Humanigen stock.

Humanigen

VERB TECHNOLOGY (NASDAQ:VERB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VERB)

Verb Technology last released its earnings results on May 13th, 2021. The reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter. Verb Technology has generated ($0.80) earnings per share over the last year (($0.74) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Verb Technology are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.32) to ($0.24) per share. Verb Technology has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 16th, 2021. Verb Technology will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, August 16th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “10159398”.

IS VERB TECHNOLOGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VERB)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Verb Technology in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Verb Technology stock.

Verb Technology