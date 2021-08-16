PHUNWARE (NASDAQ:PHUN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PHUN)

Phunware last released its quarterly earnings data on August 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. Phunware has generated ($0.37) earnings per share over the last year (($0.58) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Phunware are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.21) to ($0.11) per share. Phunware has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PHUNWARE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PHUN)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Phunware in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Phunware stock.

APPLIED DNA SCIENCES (NASDAQ:APDN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:APDN)

Applied DNA Sciences last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 11th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.20. Applied DNA Sciences has generated ($3.32) earnings per share over the last year (($2.37) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Applied DNA Sciences are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.16) to ($0.22) per share. Applied DNA Sciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, December 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS APPLIED DNA SCIENCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:APDN)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Applied DNA Sciences in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Applied DNA Sciences stock.

SENESTECH (NASDAQ:SNES) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SNES)

SenesTech last released its earnings data on August 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. SenesTech has generated ($2.78) earnings per share over the last year (($1.73) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for SenesTech are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.67) to ($0.66) per share. SenesTech has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SENESTECH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SNES)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for SenesTech in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” SenesTech stock.

BROOKLYN IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:BTX)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN BROOKLYN IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS? (NASDAQ:BTX)

