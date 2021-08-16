SYPRIS SOLUTIONS (NASDAQ:SYPR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SYPR)

Sypris Solutions last released its earnings data on May 18th, 2021. The auto parts company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.98 million for the quarter. Sypris Solutions has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.01 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 318.0. Sypris Solutions has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

SOTHERLY HOTELS (NASDAQ:SOHO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SOHO)

Sotherly Hotels last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 12th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.15. Sotherly Hotels has generated ($2.33) earnings per share over the last year (($3.70) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Sotherly Hotels are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.24) to $1.01 per share. Sotherly Hotels has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

DIVERSEY (NASDAQ:DSEY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Diversey last released its earnings data on August 13th, 2021. The reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The company earned $650.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.14 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Diversey has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Diversey are expected to grow by 23.73% in the coming year, from $0.59 to $0.73 per share.

IS DIVERSEY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:DSEY)

11 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Diversey in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Diversey stock.

Diversey

CINEDIGM (NASDAQ:CIDM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CIDM)

Cinedigm last issued its earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The business services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Cinedigm has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.59) diluted earnings per share).

IS CINEDIGM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CIDM)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cinedigm in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Cinedigm stock.

Cinedigm