Analysts Are Revising Their Forecasts XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA)

Earnings results for XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA)

XpresSpa Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/16/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.26.

XpresSpa Group last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 16th, 2021. The reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 million. XpresSpa Group has generated ($2.05) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for XpresSpa Group are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.08) to $0.02 per share. XpresSpa Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 16th, 2021. XpresSpa Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, August 16th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for XpresSpa Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $3.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 100.00%. The high price target for XSPA is $3.50 and the low price target for XSPA is $3.50. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

XpresSpa Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $3.50, XpresSpa Group has a forecasted upside of 100.0% from its current price of $1.75. XpresSpa Group has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA)

XpresSpa Group does not currently pay a dividend. XpresSpa Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA)

In the past three months, XpresSpa Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.42% of the stock of XpresSpa Group is held by insiders. Only 8.70% of the stock of XpresSpa Group is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA



Earnings for XpresSpa Group are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.08) to $0.02 per share. The P/E ratio of XpresSpa Group is -0.85, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of XpresSpa Group is -0.85, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. XpresSpa Group has a P/B Ratio of 2.06. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

