Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from Zhihu (NYSE:ZH)

Earnings results for Zhihu (NYSE:ZH)

Zhihu Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/16/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.02.

Zhihu last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 17th, 2021. The reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.35. The company earned $73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.97 million. Zhihu has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Zhihu are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.10) to ($0.04) per share. Zhihu has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 16th, 2021. Zhihu will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, August 16th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10159155”.

Analyst Opinion on Zhihu (NYSE:ZH)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Zhihu in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.20, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 63.44%. The high price target for ZH is $16.00 and the low price target for ZH is $14.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Zhihu (NYSE:ZH)

Zhihu does not currently pay a dividend. Zhihu does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Zhihu (NYSE:ZH)

In the past three months, Zhihu insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.05% of the stock of Zhihu is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Zhihu (NYSE:ZH



