Should you short it before the Earnings result? : Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ)

Earnings results for Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ)

Aenza S.A.A. is estimated to report earnings on 08/17/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.11.

Aenza S.A.A. last issued its earnings data on May 18th, 2021. The reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $252.92 million for the quarter. Aenza S.A.A. has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Aenza S.A.A. has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ)

Dividend Strength: Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ)

Aenza S.A.A. does not currently pay a dividend. Aenza S.A.A. does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ)

In the past three months, Aenza S.A.A. insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 27.43% of the stock of Aenza S.A.A. is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 5.26% of the stock of Aenza S.A.A. is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ



Aenza S.A.A. has a P/B Ratio of 0.49. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

