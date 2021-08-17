Reports Strong First-Quarter Financial Results Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Earnings results for Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Affimed N.V. is estimated to report earnings on 08/17/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.18.

Affimed last released its earnings results on June 30th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter. Affimed has generated ($0.57) earnings per share over the last year (($0.45) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Affimed are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.19) to $0.11 per share. Affimed has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Affimed in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 151.28%. The high price target for AFMD is $15.00 and the low price target for AFMD is $14.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Affimed does not currently pay a dividend. Affimed does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

In the past three months, Affimed insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 76.20% of the stock of Affimed is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD



Earnings for Affimed are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.19) to $0.11 per share. The P/E ratio of Affimed is -13.04, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Affimed has a P/B Ratio of 6.99. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

