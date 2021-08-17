thoughts on these estimates, before EPS results? AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE)

Earnings results for AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE)

AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 08/17/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021.

Analyst Opinion on AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for AiHuiShou International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.40, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 85.29%. The high price target for RERE is $20.80 and the low price target for RERE is $20.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE)

AiHuiShou International does not currently pay a dividend. AiHuiShou International does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE)

In the past three months, AiHuiShou International insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.06% of the stock of AiHuiShou International is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE



Earnings for AiHuiShou International are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.34) to $0.02 per share.

