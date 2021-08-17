Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Alcon (NYSE:ALC)

Earnings results for Alcon (NYSE:ALC)

Alcon Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/17/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.43. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.21.

Analyst Opinion on Alcon (NYSE:ALC)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Alcon in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $78.14, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 10.29%. The high price target for ALC is $86.00 and the low price target for ALC is $67.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Alcon has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.55, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $78.14, Alcon has a forecasted upside of 10.3% from its current price of $70.85. Alcon has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Alcon (NYSE:ALC)

Alcon does not currently pay a dividend. Alcon does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Alcon (NYSE:ALC)

In the past three months, Alcon insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 42.25% of the stock of Alcon is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Alcon (NYSE:ALC



Earnings for Alcon are expected to grow by 22.51% in the coming year, from $1.91 to $2.34 per share. The P/E ratio of Alcon is -88.56, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Alcon is -88.56, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Alcon has a PEG Ratio of 2.10. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Alcon has a P/B Ratio of 1.84. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

