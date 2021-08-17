Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE)

Earnings results for Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE)

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/16/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.15. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.18.

Allied Esports Entertainment last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 23rd, 2021. The reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter. Allied Esports Entertainment has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Allied Esports Entertainment has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 16th, 2021. Allied Esports Entertainment will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, August 16th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “10015803”.

Analyst Opinion on Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Allied Esports Entertainment in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE)

Allied Esports Entertainment does not currently pay a dividend. Allied Esports Entertainment does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE)

In the past three months, Allied Esports Entertainment insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.20% of the stock of Allied Esports Entertainment is held by insiders. Only 2.53% of the stock of Allied Esports Entertainment is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE



Allied Esports Entertainment has a P/B Ratio of 2.17. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

