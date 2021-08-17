Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from Amcor (NYSE:AMCR)

Earnings results for Amcor (NYSE:AMCR)

Amcor plc is expected* to report earnings on 08/17/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.22.

Analyst Opinion on Amcor (NYSE:AMCR)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Amcor in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.48, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.09%. The high price target for AMCR is $13.00 and the low price target for AMCR is $12.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Amcor (NYSE:AMCR)

Amcor is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 3.87%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Amcor has been increasing its dividend for 38 years. The dividend payout ratio of Amcor is 73.44%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Amcor will have a dividend payout ratio of 59.49% next year. This indicates that Amcor will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Amcor (NYSE:AMCR)

In the past three months, Amcor insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $6,255,647.00 in company stock. Only 0.28% of the stock of Amcor is held by insiders. Only 34.41% of the stock of Amcor is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Amcor (NYSE:AMCR



Earnings for Amcor are expected to grow by 6.76% in the coming year, from $0.74 to $0.79 per share. The P/E ratio of Amcor is 19.09, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.16. The P/E ratio of Amcor is 19.09, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 41.37. Amcor has a PEG Ratio of 1.70. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Amcor has a P/B Ratio of 4.18. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

