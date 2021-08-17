Earnings results might Drive Its Stock Price America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Earnings results for America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT)

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/17/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jul 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $3.55. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.83.

America’s Car-Mart last announced its earnings results on May 23rd, 2021. The reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $3.39. The firm earned $279.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.60 million. America’s Car-Mart has generated $14.95 earnings per share over the last year ($14.92 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.1. Earnings for America’s Car-Mart are expected to grow by 4.37% in the coming year, from $13.95 to $14.56 per share. America’s Car-Mart has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 17th, 2021. America’s Car-Mart will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 18th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “9489631”.

Analyst Opinion on America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for America’s Car-Mart in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $185.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 11.91%. The high price target for CRMT is $194.00 and the low price target for CRMT is $176.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

America’s Car-Mart has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $185.00, America’s Car-Mart has a forecasted upside of 11.9% from its current price of $165.32. America’s Car-Mart has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT)

America’s Car-Mart does not currently pay a dividend. America’s Car-Mart does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT)

In the past three months, America’s Car-Mart insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $685,480.00 in company stock. 11.00% of the stock of America’s Car-Mart is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 72.99% of the stock of America’s Car-Mart is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT



Earnings for America’s Car-Mart are expected to grow by 4.37% in the coming year, from $13.95 to $14.56 per share. The P/E ratio of America’s Car-Mart is 11.08, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.15. The P/E ratio of America’s Car-Mart is 11.08, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 40.20. America’s Car-Mart has a PEG Ratio of 0.60. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. America’s Car-Mart has a P/B Ratio of 2.69. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here