may delivered a positive earnings surprise Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT)

Earnings results for Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/17/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.18. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.8.

Analyst Opinion on Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Applied Industrial Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $99.20, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 11.74%. The high price target for AIT is $110.00 and the low price target for AIT is $75.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Applied Industrial Technologies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $99.20, Applied Industrial Technologies has a forecasted upside of 11.7% from its current price of $88.78. Applied Industrial Technologies has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT)

Applied Industrial Technologies pays a meaningful dividend of 1.46%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Applied Industrial Technologies has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Applied Industrial Technologies is 34.65%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Applied Industrial Technologies will have a dividend payout ratio of 26.40% next year. This indicates that Applied Industrial Technologies will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT)

In the past three months, Applied Industrial Technologies insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.70% of the stock of Applied Industrial Technologies is held by insiders. 82.91% of the stock of Applied Industrial Technologies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT



Earnings for Applied Industrial Technologies are expected to grow by 13.12% in the coming year, from $4.42 to $5.00 per share. The P/E ratio of Applied Industrial Technologies is 30.20, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.16. The P/E ratio of Applied Industrial Technologies is 30.20, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 41.37. Applied Industrial Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 4.07. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

