Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)

Earnings results for Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/16/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.23. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.71.

Arcadia Biosciences last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 16th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.85 million. Arcadia Biosciences has generated ($1.62) earnings per share over the last year (($0.63) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Arcadia Biosciences are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.75) to ($0.48) per share. Arcadia Biosciences has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 16th, 2021. Arcadia Biosciences will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, August 16th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Arcadia Biosciences in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 144.68%. The high price target for RKDA is $7.00 and the low price target for RKDA is $4.50. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)

Arcadia Biosciences does not currently pay a dividend. Arcadia Biosciences does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)

In the past three months, Arcadia Biosciences insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.50% of the stock of Arcadia Biosciences is held by insiders. Only 5.04% of the stock of Arcadia Biosciences is held by institutions.

Earnings for Arcadia Biosciences are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.75) to ($0.48) per share. The P/E ratio of Arcadia Biosciences is -3.73, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Arcadia Biosciences is -3.73, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Arcadia Biosciences has a P/B Ratio of 1.75. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

