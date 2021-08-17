Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR)

Earnings results for Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR)

Ark Restaurants Corp. is estimated to report earnings on 08/16/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.72.

Ark Restaurants last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 17th, 2021. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company earned $25.77 million during the quarter. Ark Restaurants has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.33) diluted earnings per share). Ark Restaurants has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 17th, 2021. Ark Restaurants will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 17th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13722264”.

Ark Restaurants does not currently pay a dividend. Ark Restaurants does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Ark Restaurants insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 40.37% of the stock of Ark Restaurants is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 17.39% of the stock of Ark Restaurants is held by institutions.

The P/E ratio of Ark Restaurants is -46.21, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Ark Restaurants is -46.21, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Ark Restaurants has a P/B Ratio of 1.44. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

