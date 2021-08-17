Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU)

Earnings results for Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU)

Aytu BioPharma, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/16/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.16.

Aytu Biopharma last released its earnings results on May 16th, 2021. The reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $1.05. The business earned $13.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 million. Aytu Biopharma has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Aytu Biopharma are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.05) to ($0.51) per share. Aytu Biopharma has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Aytu Biopharma in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 268.50%. The high price target for AYTU is $14.50 and the low price target for AYTU is $11.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU)

Aytu Biopharma does not currently pay a dividend. Aytu Biopharma does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU)

In the past three months, Aytu Biopharma insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.60% of the stock of Aytu Biopharma is held by insiders. Only 25.13% of the stock of Aytu Biopharma is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU



Earnings for Aytu Biopharma are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.05) to ($0.51) per share. Aytu Biopharma has a P/B Ratio of 0.44. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

