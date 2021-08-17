Wall street estimates Earnings report BEST (NYSE:BEST)

Earnings results for BEST (NYSE:BEST)

BEST Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/17/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.19. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.01.

BEST last announced its earnings results on June 7th, 2021. The reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. Its revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. BEST has generated ($0.67) earnings per share over the last year (($0.74) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for BEST are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.71) to ($0.38) per share. BEST has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 17th, 2021. BEST will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 17th at 9:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10159351”.

Analyst Opinion on BEST (NYSE:BEST)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for BEST in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 356.73%. The high price target for BEST is $6.00 and the low price target for BEST is $3.50. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

BEST has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $4.75, BEST has a forecasted upside of 356.7% from its current price of $1.04. BEST has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: BEST (NYSE:BEST)

BEST does not currently pay a dividend. BEST does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: BEST (NYSE:BEST)

In the past three months, BEST insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 21.05% of the stock of BEST is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of BEST (NYSE:BEST



Earnings for BEST are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.71) to ($0.38) per share. The P/E ratio of BEST is -1.41, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of BEST is -1.41, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. BEST has a P/B Ratio of 1.55. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here