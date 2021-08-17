Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Earnings results for BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

BHP Group Plc is estimated to report earnings on 08/17/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

Analyst Opinion on BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for BHP Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $71.99, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 13.36%. The high price target for BBL is $81.00 and the low price target for BBL is $62.97. There are currently 1 hold rating and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

BHP Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.89, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $71.99, BHP Group has a forecasted upside of 13.4% from its current price of $63.50. BHP Group has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

BHP Group is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 6.24%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. BHP Group has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of BHP Group is 112.85%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, BHP Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 42.17% next year. This indicates that BHP Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

In the past three months, BHP Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.21% of the stock of BHP Group is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL



Earnings for BHP Group are expected to grow by 38.64% in the coming year, from $6.91 to $9.58 per share. The P/E ratio of BHP Group is 17.74, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.15. The P/E ratio of BHP Group is 17.74, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 19.13. BHP Group has a PEG Ratio of 1.63. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. BHP Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.28. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

