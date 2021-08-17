Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI)

Earnings results for BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI)

BIO-key International, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/16/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.64.

BIO-key International last released its earnings data on May 13th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. The business earned $1.89 million during the quarter. BIO-key International has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($1.39) diluted earnings per share). BIO-key International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 16th, 2021. BIO-key International will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 17th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10159496”.

Analyst Opinion on BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for BIO-key International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 92.93%. The high price target for BKYI is $6.00 and the low price target for BKYI is $6.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

BIO-key International has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $6.00, BIO-key International has a forecasted upside of 92.9% from its current price of $3.11. BIO-key International has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI)

BIO-key International does not currently pay a dividend. BIO-key International does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI)

In the past three months, BIO-key International insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $58,400.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 9.60% of the stock of BIO-key International is held by insiders. Only 6.29% of the stock of BIO-key International is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI



The P/E ratio of BIO-key International is -2.24, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of BIO-key International is -2.24, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. BIO-key International has a P/B Ratio of 1.19. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

