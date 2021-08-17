Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC)

Earnings results for Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC)

Biocept, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/16/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.5.

Biocept last released its quarterly earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The medical research company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm earned $17.76 million during the quarter. Biocept has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.60) diluted earnings per share). Biocept has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 16th, 2021. Biocept will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, August 16th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10157985”.

Analyst Opinion on Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Biocept in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 400.00%. The high price target for BIOC is $20.00 and the low price target for BIOC is $20.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Biocept has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $20.00, Biocept has a forecasted upside of 400.0% from its current price of $4.00. Biocept has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC)

Biocept does not currently pay a dividend. Biocept does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC)

In the past three months, Biocept insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.39% of the stock of Biocept is held by insiders. Only 9.92% of the stock of Biocept is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC



The P/E ratio of Biocept is -6.67, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Biocept is -6.67, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Biocept has a P/B Ratio of 2.26. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here