Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM)

Earnings results for BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM)

BIT Mining Limited is expected* to report earnings on 08/17/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.28.

BIT Mining last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm earned $2.99 million during the quarter. BIT Mining has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.59) diluted earnings per share). BIT Mining has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 17th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM)

Dividend Strength: BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM)

BIT Mining does not currently pay a dividend. BIT Mining does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM)

In the past three months, BIT Mining insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 19.68% of the stock of BIT Mining is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 10.04% of the stock of BIT Mining is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM



The P/E ratio of BIT Mining is -10.81, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of BIT Mining is -10.81, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. BIT Mining has a P/B Ratio of 4.59. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here