Must-See Earnings Estimates for: Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC)

Earnings results for Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC)

Broadway Financial Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 08/17/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.01.

Analyst Opinion on Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC)

Dividend Strength: Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC)

Broadway Financial does not currently pay a dividend. Broadway Financial does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC)

In the past three months, Broadway Financial insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.40% of the stock of Broadway Financial is held by insiders. Only 13.10% of the stock of Broadway Financial is held by institutions.

The P/E ratio of Broadway Financial is -21.53, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Broadway Financial has a P/B Ratio of 1.86. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

